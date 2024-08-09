Governor Bala Warned After Attacking Tinubu, Details Emerge
- Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has been knocked by the Arewa Young Leaders Forum (AYLF) over his comment on President Bola Tinubu
- The group alleged that Mohammed was attacking President Tinubu to cover his failure as the governor of the state
- The AYLF then asked the governor to immediately retract his statement that the PDP may invite President Tinubu to be its campaign manager in 2027
The Arewa Young Leaders Forum (AYLF) has warned Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State to stop attacking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The forum expressed disappointment and dismay at Governor Mohammed's recent comments about President Tinubu.
Governor Mohammed had said that the PDP may invite President Tinubu to be their campaign director in 2027, which the AYLF deemed as baseless and lacking substance. The northern group accused the Governor of sponsoring protests against Tinubu and attempting to incite unrest and chaos.
Arewa forum praises Tinubu's reform
In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, August 9, the forum praised President Tinubu's reforms, citing successes in agriculture, water resources, and aviation. The group believed Governor Mohammed's utterances were a deliberate attempt to distract Nigerians from his failures in governance.
According to the group, the Governor needs to focus on governance and stop playing politics with Nigerians' lives.
Governor Mohammed asked to withdraw statement
The group then demanded that Governor Mohammed retract his statement and apologize to President Tinubu and the APC administration, warning that well-meaning Nigerians would resist if he did not.
It stated that leaders like Governor Mohammed have crippled development and resulted in a dearth of infrastructure across the country.
The forum declared its support for President Tinubu and the APC administration, vowing to continue supporting efforts to develop the country and improve Nigerians' lives.
Governor Bala sacks aide
Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Muhammad of Bauchi state announced the sacking of his chief security adviser, Ahmed Chiroma.
According to a statement from Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, spokesperson to the governor, the termination of Chiroma's employment was with immediate effect.
Chiroma has been directed to hand over his office's affairs to the chief security officer and the governor.
