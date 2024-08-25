The Yoruba Council has predicted that the Southeast may have a realistic chance of securing the presidency after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration

There has been an outcry that the Igbos have faced longstanding marginalization in Nigerian politics, including limited access to federal appointments and resources

The Yoruba Council criticized the candidacy of Peter Obi in the last election, arguing that the Igbos must present candidates with untainted character

FCT, Abuja — The Yoruba Council has predicted the potential for an Igbo presidency in Nigeria.

The agitation for the Igbo presidency has been a burning issue in the country's political discourse.

YWC led by Hassan Oladotun, makes crucial prediction on Igbo presidency Photo credit: @Igboboie/Oladotun Hassan

Marginalization of the Igbos in Nigerian politics

Since Nigeria's independence, the Igbo ethnic group has often felt marginalized and sidelined in the country's political arena.

Despite being one of Nigeria's three largest ethnic groups, the Igbos have not held the presidency since the republic's early days.

The civil war of 1967-1970, which saw the Igbos attempt to secede and form the Republic of Biafra, left deep scars and has influenced the political dynamics ever since.

This marginalization has been evident in several ways, including the distribution of federal appointments, the allocation of resources, and the political alliances that have often excluded the Southeast from the power equation.

Many political analysts have pointed out that the marginalization of the Igbo people was glaring during the previous administration led by Mohammadu Buhari.

The perceived exclusion has fueled calls for greater political inclusion, culminating in the ongoing demand for an Igbo presidency.

Igbos may become president in 2031, says YCW

Speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, August 24, the Council, led by its President, Hassan Oladotun, weighed in on the debate, suggesting that the Southeast may finally have a realistic chance of securing the presidency after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

He said:

"After the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, power should at least be preserved for the South Eastern people to have a share of what governance is all about," Oladotun stated.

He emphasized the importance of understanding Nigeria's "political calculus," noting that if the Igbos are willing to align and participate in national politics, there is no reason why they cannot achieve this goal.

YCW cautions Igbos against Peter Obi's presidency

Oladotun was evident in his message that the Igbos must shift their political strategy if they hope to ascend to the presidency.

He criticized past efforts, particularly Peter Obi's candidacy in the last election, for failing to unite the nation behind an Igbo candidate.

"They just mismanaged the kind of people they positioned to come into power. It should never be Peter Obi.

"We're looking for people of untainted character, people who are not coming to scheme. The country will be comfortable electing such persons."

