The Federal Government, led by President Bola Tinubu, has vowed to take necessary action against any foreign country supporting the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests.

Speaking on behalf of the Tinubu government, the minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, emphasized that Nigeria is a sovereign state and will not tolerate foreign interference in its domestic affairs.

According to Leadership, the government's stance may be in response to reports of protesters waving Russian flags and calling for President Vladimir Putin's intervention.

However, the Russian embassy in Abuja has denied involvement in the protests and distanced itself from the protesters' actions.

Protesters raising Russian flags committed a felony - military

Major General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, after having a security meeting with President Tinubu, said protesters seen in Kano and Kaduna raising Russian flags had committed a treasonable felony, and they would be treated as such.

Recall that some Nigerians have taken to the streets since Thursday, August 1, to protest against hunger and economic hardship in the country. The protests are expected to end on Saturday, August 10. However, the protests took on a new dimension on Sunday, August 4, when some protesters raised Russian flags in some parts of Northern Nigeria and chanted slogans.

According to The Punch, the president has also warned the protesting youths to avoid being used by the enemies of democracy and Nigeria.

Police arrest foreigners sponsoring hunger protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano state police command has announced the arrest of some foreigners suspected to be masterminds in the #EndBadGovernance protest in the state.

Salman Dogo, the Kano police commissioner, disclosed the development following a security meeting with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

According to the police boss, the arrests were made after an intensified operation while sending a warning to those working against the peace of the state.

