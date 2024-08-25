The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has firmly opposed political threats from the north aimed at challenging President Bola Tinubu

The YCW's president, Oladotun Hassan, criticized northern political leaders for past actions that negatively impacted Nigeria's economy

The YCW also commended Tinubu's government for promoting inclusiveness in its appointments

In a bold declaration, the Yoruba Council of Worldwide (YCW) has voiced strong opposition to the recent political threats in the north to move against President Bola Tinubu during the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reports that several stakeholders from the north recently revealed their move to woo former president Goodluck Jonathan against Tinubu.

YCW speaks on plot by the north to move against Tinubu in 2027

Insiders familiar with the strategy pointed to recent comments by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, who hinted that he would refrain from contesting if Jonathan decides to run.

The Council's president, Oladotun Hassan, while speaking to Legit.ng on Saturday, August 24, made it clear that the region is not intimidated by any political strategies aimed at gaining an advantage in the 2027 elections.

Hassan said:

"We are aware of the political demigods in the North who believe they can manipulate the country for their gain.

"While we acknowledge the democratic rights of all citizens, the Southwest is not afraid of any gimmicks they might attempt."

Yoruba council: Northern leadership failed Nigeria

The Council expressed frustration over past actions taken by northern political leaders, highlighting how these actions have impacted the nation's economy and governance.

Hassan said:

"We cannot overlook how they grounded the economy in the past and sponsored protests against reforms that would benefit the entire nation.

"They raised objections when federal agencies were restructured to be more efficient. Must the country always be run to serve their interests alone?"

Tinubu's government promoted inclusiveness, says YCW

The YCW also criticized what it perceives as the north's attempt to undermine the current administration's progress, saying:

"This government has made efforts to be inclusive in its appointments, with every region, including the North, receiving significant representation.

"Yet, there are those who are dissatisfied because they cannot control the country as they once did."

