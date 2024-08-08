INEC’s National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, announced that the commission reviewed preparations for both the Edo and Ondo State governorship elections in a meeting held on August 8, 2024

Olumekun stated that Edo state will have 4,519 polling units and 211 collation centres, which include 192 ward centres, 18 local government centres, and one State collation centre

Meanwhile, each political party is required to nominate 4,730 agents for the Edo state election, however, only 44,687 agents were nominated and uploaded to the INEC portal

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, August 8, said 44,867 polling and collation agents will participate in the forthcoming Edo state governorship election on September 21, 2024.

According to the list shared on the website of the electoral umpire on X, on Thursday, INEC said the figure is made up of 43,043, polling units, 1, 452 wards, 179 local government and 13 state collation agents.

INEC, through its National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, announced that the commission had expected a cumulative figure of 80,410 agents from the 17 parties participating in the Edo state election.

However, he said the 17 political parties nominated 55.6 percent of the expected number of agents while a political party did not nominate any agent.

Olumekun stated thus:

"The Commission met today, Thursday 8th August 2024 and, among other matters, reviewed the ongoing preprataions for the Edo and Ondo State Governorship elections.

"Nigerians may recall that since 2020, the Commission had replaced the manual process for accreditation of observers, media, polling and collation agents with dedicated portals to which the required information, including photographs, is uploaded. Political parties were subsequently required to upload the details of their agents for polling units and collation centres for all elections.

"For the Edo State Governorship Election, the portal opened on 17th July 2024 and automatically shut down at midnight on 30th July 2024 as indicated on item 9 on the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election released almost a year ago in September 2023.

"In Edo State, there are 4,519 polling units and 211 collation centres, comprising 192 ward centres, 18 Local Government centres and the State collation centre in Benin city. A political party fielding candidate in the election is expected to nominate 4,730 agents.

"From the 17 parties participating in the election, the Commission expected a cumulative figure of 80,410 agents. However, only 44,687 were uploaded to the portal made up of 43,043 polling, 1,452 ward, 179 Local Government and 13 State collation agents. Put together, the 17 political parties nominated 55.6% of the expected number of agents."

Edo election: Read the full list with details below:

