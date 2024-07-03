Angry youths on Wednesday, July 3, in Benue state attacked the INEC office and set it on fire

The youths who were protesting attacks by bandits set ablaze INEC’s LGA office in Sankara, headquarters of Ukum LGA of Benue state

INEC commissioner, Sam Olumekun, confirmed the unfortunate development via a statement and shared what happened

On Wednesday, July 3, some aggrieved youths in Benue state burnt down the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Sankara, headquarters of Ukum local government area.

Benue protest: Youths set INEC office on fire

As reported by Daily Trust, Sam Olumekun, the national commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, confirmed this development in a statement.

Olumekun quoted Professor Sam Egwu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), for Benue as saying the youths invaded the facility around 2pm.

As reported by The Punch, the protest escalated to include the destruction of several government facilities, including the INEC office.

He noted that while no casualties have been reported, the damage to the building was said to be extensive.

“The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Benue State, Professor Sam Egwu has reported that our Local Government Area office in Sankara, headquarters of Ukum Local Government Area, has been attacked and burnt down.

“The incident occurred at 2 p.m. today, Wednesday 3rd July 2024, when the youths in the area were said to be protesting against the activities of bandits who attacked facilities of government agencies, including INEC.

“Although no casualties were reported, the building has been extensively damaged. Office furniture and other movable and immovable materials, including 10 electric generators, 300 ballot boxes, and 270 voting cubicles, were destroyed in the attack.”

Meanwhile, Governor Hyacinth Alia had declared an indefinite curfew on Ukum Local Government Area as a result of violent protest.

