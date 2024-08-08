The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the dates of activities for the 2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course

NYSC said the orientation course will commence across the nation on Wednesday, August 28, 2024

The Director, PRS, Ahmed Ikaka, added that the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, August 30, 2024

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the dates for the 2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course across the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

The orientation course will commence on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, across all the orientation camps.

Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members begin orientation August 28 Photo credit: @officialnyscng

The Director, PRS, Ahmed Ikaka, said the registration will run from August 28 to August 30, The Punch reports.

Ikaka disclosed this in a circular titled “2024 Batch “B” Orientation Course” on Wednesday, August 7, 2023.

According to the statement, the deadline for registration is set at midnight on Friday, August 30, 2024.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, August 30, 2024. The ceremony marks the official start of the service year for the new corps members,

NYSC said the course will then proceed through various activities in three weeks aimed at preparing the corps members for their service year.

The closing ceremony will be on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

