The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has sent a crucial message to the organisers of the nationwide protests

Despite calls by President Tinubu for the suspension of the protests, the demonstration has continued and resulted in widespread violence, deaths and destruction of properties in some states within Nigeria

In a statement issued on August 5, ECOWAS urged #EndBadGovernance protesters to heed President Tinubu’s call for dialogue and peaceful resolution to address critical issues

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reacted to the destruction of properties and deaths recorded in some northern states in the wake of the nationwide protests.

Protests: ECOWAS breaks silence on Tinubu's speech

In a statement released on Sunday, August 5, and shared its website on X, ECOWAS urged the #EndBadGovernance protesters in Nigeria to listen to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s call for dialogue.

Recall that on Sunday, Tinubu asked the protesters to shelve further demonstrations and “create room for dialogue”.

However, on Monday, August 6, the protests continued across the country, amid looting and vandalism, The Cable reported.

The Commission, in the statement, recognized citizens' right to peaceful protests but regretted reports of violence that erupted during the protest and urged organisers of the demonstration to sheath their sword and embrace peace.

The statement read:

“The Commission welcomes the State of the Nation address of 4th August 2024 by H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and urges the protesters and all stakeholders to heed the President’s call for inclusive dialogue for the resolution of all grievances and for the preservation of peace and security in Nigeria and the ECOWAS region at large.”

Read ECOWAS full statement here:

