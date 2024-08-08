PDP Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi state has vowed to invite President Bola Tinubu to be the party's campaign director in the 2027 presidential election

Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi state and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to invite President Bola Tinubu to be the campaign director of the leading opposition in the 2027 presidential election.

The governor made the comment while speaking on the country's hardships and the ongoing nationwide protests, attributing the hunger and anger to economic policies introduced by President Tinubu.

Tinubu's broadcast fails to address youths' demands

According to Muhammed, the President's recent broadcast failed to address the grievances of the youths, fueling their continued protests over hunger and hardship.

Mohammed criticized President Tinubu for not consulting state governors before his nationwide broadcast, saying it showed a lack of respect for their opinions.

The Governor emphasized that the problems facing the nation cannot be blamed solely on the youths but also on leaders at all levels, from the presidency to local government.

He highlighted the issues of unemployment, a failing educational system, and hunger, particularly in the North, as wake-up calls for good governance.

"Tinubu's policies not working": Governor Muhammed

Mohammed stressed that the federal government's new policies are not working and are causing problems, urging them to change their approach.

He expressed frustration with federal ministers claiming that states had received significant resources and asked why they would implement policies that caused pain.

His comment reads in part:

“If he continues like this up to 2027, I will invite him to be our campaign director because everywhere will then be PDP, and we are going to win because it will be a self-inflicted injury."

