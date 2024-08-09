“We’ll Tell Tinubu”: Bauchi Gov Makes Urgent Demand as Flood Cuts Off Major Highway, Video Trends
- The governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed has made an urgent appeal to the federal government following a heavy downpour that damaged the Kano-Maiduguri road
- In a video posted on social media on Friday, the destruction cuts off the road, rendering it impassable and forcing motorists to seek alternative routes
- The governor's plea came days after he told critcised the nationwide broadcast and told Tinubu to tackle the current economic hardship
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements
A heavy downpour has severly damaged the federal highway connecting Kano to Maiduguri, particularly between the Malori and Guskuri villages in the Katagum local government area of Bauchi State.
The flood has created a large crater in the middle of the road, forcing motorists to find alternative routes.
While on a visit to assess the damage, the Bauchi State Governor Bala Muhammad, highlighted the road’s significance as a crucial link between Nigeria’s Northwest and Northeast regions, Channels TV reported.
Briefing journalists on Thursday, August 8, Governor Muhammad appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government to urgently repair the damaged road to facilitate the transportation of goods and services for the benefit of citizens, Daily Trust reported.
“This is a major highway, the Northeast highway, and the dual carriageways have been completely washed away. We are calling on the federal government to assist. We will report this issue to Abuja through the Controller of Works,” he said.
“If they are unable to address the problem, we will take action to implement remedial or permanent measures, as we did during the last rainy season.”
Watch the video below as Bauchi governor begs Tinubu for assistance:
"Stop giving excuses" - Bauchi gov tells Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Bala Mohammed, has tackled President Tinubu over his economic policies that has resulted in Nigeria's current hardship.
He criticised Tinubu's speech on the #EndBadGovernance protests and noted that the Nigerian leader has again failed to address key issues.
Legit.ng reports that Tinubu, in his address, on Sunday, called on protesters to open room for dialogue, adding there was no going back on the removal of fuel subsidy.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.