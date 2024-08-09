The governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed has made an urgent appeal to the federal government following a heavy downpour that damaged the Kano-Maiduguri road

In a video posted on social media on Friday, the destruction cuts off the road, rendering it impassable and forcing motorists to seek alternative routes

The governor's plea came days after he told critcised the nationwide broadcast and told Tinubu to tackle the current economic hardship

A heavy downpour has severly damaged the federal highway connecting Kano to Maiduguri, particularly between the Malori and Guskuri villages in the Katagum local government area of Bauchi State.

The flood has created a large crater in the middle of the road, forcing motorists to find alternative routes.

While on a visit to assess the damage, the Bauchi State Governor Bala Muhammad, highlighted the road’s significance as a crucial link between Nigeria’s Northwest and Northeast regions, Channels TV reported.

Briefing journalists on Thursday, August 8, Governor Muhammad appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government to urgently repair the damaged road to facilitate the transportation of goods and services for the benefit of citizens, Daily Trust reported.

“This is a major highway, the Northeast highway, and the dual carriageways have been completely washed away. We are calling on the federal government to assist. We will report this issue to Abuja through the Controller of Works,” he said.

“If they are unable to address the problem, we will take action to implement remedial or permanent measures, as we did during the last rainy season.”

