President Bola Tinubu has passionately appealed to Nigerians to bear with him and allow his policies to materialize

Tinubu, in a broadcast released by the state house, attributed the current hardship in the country to the lags between the subsidy removal and his policy implementations

The president then expressed the optimism that things will get better for the country and its people will prosper

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to remain calm and patient as his administration works to address the country's economic challenges.

The President's plea comes as protests continue to rock several states across the country. Demands include the return of fuel subsidies removed on May 29, 2023.

Tinubu speaks on Nigerians' difficulties

In a video released by the State House, President Tinubu acknowledged the difficulties faced by Nigerians, attributing the hardship to an "avoidable lag" between the subsidy removal and the implementation of his administration's plans.

He reassured Nigerians that his policies would ultimately yield positive results, urging the people to look beyond the present temporary pains and aim at the larger picture.

President Tinubu pledged to deliver on his promises, including making education more affordable and providing loans to higher education students who may need them.

Tinubu expresses commitment to Nigeria's greatness

He emphasized his administration's commitment to promoting the greatest good for the greatest number of Nigerians, assuring them that they are exiting the darkness to enter a new and glorious dawn.

His statement reads in part:

“I plead with you, please, have faith in our ability to deliver and in our concern for your well-being. We will get out of this turbulence, and due to the measures we have taken, Nigeria will be better equipped and able to take advantage of the future that awaits her."

This is the second time President Tinubu has addressed the nation amid the ongoing protests and unrest, following a national broadcast on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

