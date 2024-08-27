The Labour Party's leadership warned Abia State Governor Alex Otti to stop interfering in party affairs and focus on governance

Rejected Authority: National Chairman Julius Abure criticized Otti's plan to dissolve key party councils

In response to Otti’s actions and claims related to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abure announced the formation of a disciplinary committee

The Labour Party's internal crisis escalated on Tuesday, August 27, as the party's leadership warned Abia State Governor Alex Otti to focus on governance and refrain from meddling in party affairs.

Labour Party National Chairman Julius Abure issued this caution during a press conference in Abuja.

He expressed frustration that the party already faces enough challenges from external critics without having to deal with internal conflicts among its leaders and members.

Abure's frustration was sparked by a recent meeting where Governor Otti expressed his intention to convene a National Executive Committee meeting on August 31 to "dissolve the National Executive Council, State Executive Council, Local Government Executive Council, and Ward Executive Council," citing expired tenures as the reason, The Punch reported.

However, Abure rejected Otti’s plan, stating that it was beyond the governor's authority to make such decisions.

As a result, Abure announced that the party’s National Working Committee has formed a disciplinary committee to sanction any members or leaders who make decisions that could harm the party, The Nation reported.

He stated:

“Even if we assume that the current NWC's tenure has expired, it remains clear that it is not Dr. Alex Otti’s role, as the governor of Abia State, to call an NEC meeting to establish a caretaker committee.

"This duty falls to the national chairman and the national secretary of the party.

“Moreover, INEC is responsible for officially notifying the party in writing if there are objections to the convention or to inform the leadership about the expiration of its tenure.

"We urge our colleagues to focus on governance and allow us to manage party matters.”

Abure continued by stating that Otti’s claims were reportedly grounded in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suggesting that the tenures of the current NWC and other grassroots leaders had ended.

However, Abure revealed that, prior to the party's recent exclusion from INEC's discussions with political parties, there had been no conflict with the commission.

