Kogi PDP has levelled a fresh allegation on the governor of the state, Usman Ododo, weeks after the Supreme Court granted financial autonomy to local government councilmen

The opposition party in the state alleged that Governor Ododo is plotting to rig the upcoming local government elections in the state

The PDP, in a statement signed by Ibrahim Dansofo, claimed that “Ododo’s declaration that the Joint Allocation Account is constitutional showed he is ignorant of the Supreme Court’s ruling, which abolished JAC”

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kogi state chapter, has alleged that Governor Usman Ododo and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are plotting to circumvent the Supreme Court's ruling on local government (LG) autonomy.

Kogi PDP accuses Governor Ododo of undermining Supreme Court ruling over actions on local government autonomy. Photo credit: Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, PDP

Recall that the Supreme Court in its judgement delivered on Thursday, July 11, granted financial autonomy to the local governments in Nigeria.

The apex court ordered direct allocation payment to all the 774 local government areas in Nigeria and stopped the governors from dissolving the local government administration and appointing caretaker committees.

The seven-member panel of justices held that the governors had abused their powers by retaining and using the funds meant for LGAs.

Kogi PDP: "Ododo plotting to control LG finances"

In a statement signed by Alhaji Ibrahim Dansofo, and made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, July 24, Kogi PDP accused Governor Ododo of planning to install his loyalists as local government chairmen to maintain control over local government accounts.

The party also alleged that Ododo's declaration that the Joint Allocation Account (JAC) is constitutional shows his ignorance of the Supreme Court's ruling, which abolished JAC.

The PDP also recalled the era of Yahaya Bello's administration, where local government chairmen would withdraw funds and deliver them to the government house. The party alleged that Ododo, as the then Auditor General of Local Government, was complicit in this practice.

"The PDP expressed no surprise at Ododo's stance on Local Government autonomy, given his past record. Ododo is already rigging the upcoming local government election to impose his loyalists and compromise local government authority," the statement read.

