Senator Dino Melaye said his zone, Kogi West made a blunder during the Saturday, November 11 off-cycle Kogi governorship election

The PDP candidate blamed other governorship candidates from Kogi West for not stepping down for him

The former lawmaker added that the election also showed that Kogi East cannot produce a governor without the support of other zones

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Kogi governorship election, Senator Dino Melaye has revealed the lessons of the Saturday, November 11 off-cycle election.

Melaye blamed Leke Abejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Olayinka Braimoh of the Action Alliance(AA) who are from his zone, Kogi West for refusing to step down.

According to Daily Trust, Melaye said if Leke and Braimoh had stepped down for him, even the people of Kogi East would have supported his candidacy.

He stated this while addressing PDP chieftains, members of his campaign team and supporters at a thank-you dinner in Abuja, on Friday, December 8.

“If there were to be proper elections, the tenants and doctrines of democracy respected, it would not be the way it is. If there is nothing to take home from this election, it is enough to say that the West committed a blunder, not the entire West, those episodic elders. So that’s enough consideration for most of us who are here.

“The truth of the matter is, if the two other candidates from the West had listened to the voice of wisdom on time, if Leke and Braimoh had stepped down on time, the kind of agenda that happened in the East would not happen, because the East also got disenchanted, got disillusioned that the West is not organized.

He added that the other lesson is that the people of Kogi East have been shown that they cannot become governor without the support of other zones.

“This election also taught a lot of lessons. One of the lessons is that the East now know more than ever before, that they cannot become governor alone. You will have to collaborate with another zones to become governor.”

Dino Melaye vows not to challenge Kogi guber poll result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Melaye stated that he would not contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) electoral success before the state election petition tribunal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially announced Usman Ododo of the APC as the state's November 11 gubernatorial election winner.

Melaye, who secured the third position in the election, asserted that the judiciary is no longer impartial but has become a segment of the APC.

Shehu Sani reveals 'type of court' Dino Melaye should approach

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, reacted to Melaye’s decision not to approach the court to challenge the outcome of the November 11 off-cycle election.

Sani said he is in support of Melaye’s decision not to approach the court after he came a distance third behind APC's Ododo and Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He said he Melaye ever decided to go to court, then it must be the Tennis Court.

Melaye alleges his position was determined before election

Melaye made a serious allegation about the outcome of Saturday, November 11 election.

He alleged that some unnamed political enemies met before the election and decided that “he must become a distant third.”

The former lawmaker stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Monday, November 13.

