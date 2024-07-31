APC Chieftain Speaks on Consequences of Ndume's Removal as Senate Chief Whip
- APC chieftain Obidike Chukwuebuka has spoken about the removal of Senator Ali Ndume as Senate Chief Whip
- Obidike said Ndume's removal could lead to lost support and weaken the ruling party's strength and unity
- The APC member urged the party leadership to reconsider the decision and prioritise internal cohesion and conflict resolution
Abuja, FCT—Senator Ali Ndume's removal as Senate Chief Whip has sparked a heated debate within the party and among political analysts, with some warning of far-reaching consequences.
According to Obidike Chukwuebuka, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ndume's removal could lead to a loss of support from his constituents and allies, potentially weakening the party's grip on power.
"This move may have far-reaching consequences, potentially jeopardizing the party's fortunes in the long run," Obidike told Legit.ng.
Ndume's dismissal raises questions
Obidike added that Ndume's removal, reportedly due to allegations of disloyalty and insubordination, raises questions about the APC's internal dynamics and its ability to manage dissenting voices.
He urged the party leadership to reconsider its decision, prioritising internal cohesion, conflict resolution, and strategic decision-making to avoid unintended consequences that could harm its long-term prospects.
In his reaction, Barr. Daniel Bwala, a former presidential campaign spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar, claimed Ndume was “fanning the embers of violent protest and dog-whistling to the elements allegedly planning to unseat President Bola Tinubu”.
Ndume opens up on 'leaving APC for PDP'
Meanwhile, Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, has spoken out about his political future following his removal as senate chief whip.
The lawmaker was removed from his position after criticising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, particularly on the high cost of living in the country.
Speaking in Maiduguri on Friday, July 19, Ndume responded to the advice that he is free to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any political party of his choice.
Source: Legit.ng
