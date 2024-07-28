Borno-born politician, Barrister Daniel Bwala, has reacted after Senator Ali Adume called him a mad dog who bites even his owner

Legit.ng reports that although Messrs Ndume and Bwala hail from Borno state, both men are feuding

While Senator Ndume is a strong critic of the ruling government in Nigeria, Bwala is siding with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering Nigeria's governance, politics, and elections.

FCT, Abuja - Barr. Daniel Bwala, a former presidential campaign spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar, has insisted that Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno south, is “fanning the embers of violent protest and dog-whistling to the elements allegedly planning to unseat President Bola Tinubu”.

Legit.ng reports that Bwala made this allegation via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, July 27. The legal practitioner’s comment comes hours after Ndume criticised him in an interview.

Bwala had alleged that Ndume was planning to mobilise youths to condemn him for criticising the senator over his comments on President Tinubu.

Daniel Bwala attacks Ali Ndume

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member asserted that the federal lawmaker’s comments about him in the interview were “series of lies”.

Bwala wrote:

“I have seen the series of lies of Ali Ndume against me in his recent interview simply because I called out his hypocrisy and grandstanding against the President and the National Assembly and for fanning the embers of violent protest and dog-whistling to the elements allegedly planning to unseat @officialABAT.

“This is a man that his party @OfficialAPCNg requested that he be demoted in the NASS for conduct unbecoming of a distinguished senator; and his senatorial district is about to declare “persona non grata” (PNG).

“I will return the favour of his insults in the interview with receipts shortly.”

'Planned protest potentially dangerous', Bwala

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bwala said a nationwide protest is not necessary at this point.

Speaking to state house correspondents shortly after meeting with President Tinubu, Bwala described the planned protest as "politically motivated".

Bwala said members of the opposition must see beyond politics and rally around President Tinubu in his quest to transform the Nigerian economy.

