FCT, Abuja - A human rights activist and lawyer, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, lauded Senator Ali Ndume for his bold stance against the government's policies despite being from the same political party.

This was contained in an exclusive statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, July 20.

Adeyanju's comments come in light of Ndume's' recent sack from the Senate following his frequent outspoken criticisms against the current administration.

He said:

“Senator Ndume has shown remarkable bravery by highlighting the government's shortcomings.

“His willingness to stand with the Nigerian people, even when it means opposing his own party, is a rare display of integrity and courage.”

A call for continued forthrightness

Adeyanju urged Ndume to maintain his position and continue advocating for the truth.

Adeyanju said:

“At a time when many have succumbed to the lure of praise and sycophancy, Senator Ndume’s commitment to speaking truth to power is commendable. His forthrightness serves as a beacon for others in leadership positions.”

Advising government and leaders

The activist also called on the Tinubu-led government and political leaders to view Ndume not as an adversary but as a voice of reason.

He asserted:

“It is crucial for the government and political leaders to distinguish between genuine critique and the empty flattery of sycophants.

“Senator Ndume’s criticisms are a reflection of the true state of the nation, not an attack on the government.”

Adeyanju expressed confidence that history would recognize Ndume's actions positively.

He said:

“When the history of this period is written, it will be clear that Senator Ndume did not falter under partisan pressure but chose to act in the interest of the nation. His actions will be remembered as a stand for justice and truth.”

