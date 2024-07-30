Senator Ali Ndume's aide, Shehu Usman Aliyu (Babandi), has been arrested along with two other supporters by the Borno state police command

The police said Aliyu and other supporters of Ndume were arrested based on intelligence, and they have obtained a court order pending their investigation

Amina Kachalla, the wife of Aliyu, has cried out, saying that the legislative aide is the breadwinner of the family, and they have been suffering since his arrest

Maiduguri, Borno — The Borno State Police Command has arrested three individuals, including Senator Ali Ndume's legislative aide, Shehu Usman Aliyu (Babandi), and two of his supporters, Tasiu Hassan Malgwi and Ibrahim Adamu.

The arrests were made in Biu town, and the individuals were detained in Maiduguri, the state capital.

According to Daily Trust, Amina Kachalla, the aide's wife, confirmed the arrest and appealed for her husband's release, citing his role as the family's breadwinner.

Kashalla said:

“I’m appealing to the police to release my husband. He is our breadwinner, and we have been suffering since the day he was arrested.”

Why police arrest Ndume's aide

The police spokesman, Kenneth Daso, confirmed the arrest, stating it was based on an intelligence report and that the investigation is ongoing.

The arrest was attributed to an aborted solidarity rally organized by Ndume's supporters over his removal as Senate chief whip.

The rally was planned for last Saturday in Biu town but was shelved due to security concerns.

Why Ndume's supporters cancelled rally

A press statement from Ndume's office announced the rally's cancellation, citing potential conflicts with a nationwide protest and concerns over disruptions.

A family source revealed that the three individuals were arrested by a team of armed policemen and taken to Maiduguri for interrogation.

The police have secured a court order to detain the individuals pending the conclusion of the investigation, causing tension among Ndume's supporters, who describe the arrest as a witch-hunt.

Ndume rejects new office at National Assembly

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, has rejected the new office allocated to him at the National Assembly.

Ndume, recently sacked as the Senate's chief whip, said his new office did not reflect his seniority and high ranking.

The APC removed the Borno senator as the Senate chief whip following his criticism of President Bola Tinubu's administration and asked him to join another party.

