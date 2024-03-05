BREAKING: Nigerian Govt Discloses Actual Cause of Food Scarcity, Hardship in Country
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
FCT, Abuja - Abubakar Kyari, the minister of agriculture and food security, on Tuesday, March 5, linked the present food scarcity, increasing cost of food, and general hardship in Nigeria, to the smuggling of food across the country's borders.
Kyari also pinned the problems to the Naira redesign policy facilitated by the sacked former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.
As reported by The Nation, Kyari said the policy resulted in smallholder farmers lacking the necessary funds to cultivate their farms during the 2022/2023 period.
Food scarcity caused by flooding, Naira redesign
The minister, who spoke while appearing in the sectoral debate organised by the house of representatives, also identified flooding which destroyed farmland across the country as another impediment to food security in the country.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
He stated that small-scale farmers had no access to cash because of the naira redesign policy and currency swap especially to pay for their harvest towards the end of 2022 as well as pay for cultivation during the commencement of the wet season.
While acknowledging the impact of insecurity of the food crisis in the country, the minister said the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on food production across the globe, while the rise in flooding in 2021 and 2022 caused serious damage to farmland and therefore hurt food production.
Furthermore, Kyari noted that as a result of the non-availability of cash, preparation for the 2023 farming season was not enough to produce the much-needed food to feed Nigerians.
“NIN is required”: Good news as customs begin another round of distribution of seized rice nationwide
Hardship: Tinubu's govt actions
Kyari stated that his principal, President Bola Tinubu, has directed the ministry and all those responsible to do everything possible to mitigate the suffering of Nigerians by ensuring enough grains are made available to the people.
According to the minister, currently, about 5000 tractors are working in Nigeria and the country should have 72,000 functional tractors to meet the growing needs of citizens.
He, however, said that the ministry has signed an MoU with a manufacturer to supply 2000 tractors annually for the next five years.
Vanguard newspaper quoted the minister as saying:
“We have seen smuggling of foodstuffs to other neighbouring countries. This has affected the availability of food items in the country."
More to come...
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng