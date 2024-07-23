The ruling APC has said Nigeria's opposition figure, Peter Obi, is "an embittered loser and spoiler"

The APC said Obi is fond of mobilising outrage through alleged false and manipulative narratives

Reacting to Obi's latest condemnation of the state of the nation under President Bola Tinubu, the APC said the ex-Anambra state governer is 'not deploying legitimate tools of opposition politics'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering Nigeria's governance, politics, and elections.

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Peter Obi to stop "inflaming passion and mobilising outrage" against the government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, July 23, signed by Barrister Felix Morka, its official spokesperson, the ruling party said it is impossible for President Tinubu to transform Nigeria in one year.

The ruling APC has accused Peter Obi of promoting his personal and political ambition against the best interest of Nigeria. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

'Obi dishing out false narratives' - APC

The APC's reaction came 24 hours after Obi highlighted Nigeria's economic woes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate expressed deep worry over the country's economic trajectory since 2015, saying the gross domestic product (GDP) was about 6.72% for almost 16 years from 1999 before it declined to 2.79%.

But the APC responded furiously on Tuesday, July 23.

The APC's statement partly reads:

"Obi is a loquacious and disruptive backseat driver who has assigned himself an ignoble role of an embittered loser and spoiler. Economic challenges and hardship are a stark reality of most countries of the world today, both developed and developing. It is an existential condition that must be tackled and transformed. This is an arduous task that requires collective patriotic collaboration.

"Mr. Obi must know that inflaming passion and mobilising outrage through false and manipulative narratives are not legitimate tools of opposition politics.

"Expecting President Tinubu to accomplish total transformation of Nigeria in one year, a feat he failed miserably to accomplish in eight years as Governor of Anambra state, is the height of disgraceful hypocrisy.

"President Tinubu remains focused and committed to building lasting blocks of economic prosperity for Nigeria."

Read more on APC

Obi gives condition to join political alliance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi said he has no plans to join other politicians to form a mega party to oust the APC.

The LP chieftain said he is only concerned about how to pull people out of poverty.

Source: Legit.ng