Jose Mourinho has been handed a three-match ban following his actions towards Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk

Victor Osimhen scored a brace as Gala defeated Sarı Kanaryalar 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the Turkish Cup last Wednesday

The 63-year-old will miss crucial matches in the Süper Lig as his side sits six points behind league leaders

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho was fined £6,000 ($7,734) after grabbing the nose of Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk during the Turkish Cup.

The former Chelsea manager has remained silent since the incident, which went viral.

Meanwhile, Buruk, Victor Osimhen's coach, has been accused of provoking "The Special One."

Jose Mourinho has been handed a three-match ban following his actions towards Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk. Photo by: Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho fined again

Jose Mourinho has been banned from accessing the Fenerbahce dressing room and players for three matches.

According to Punch, the former Real Madrid coach is expected to pay $7,734 after grabbing the nose of Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk in the Istanbul derby.

The drama took place in the quarterfinals of the Turkish Cup, following the Boro triumph Sarı Kanaryalar by two goals to one.

The intense game saw the centre referee dish out three red cards, two of which were for Galatasaray. A statement from the Turkey Football Federation read:

“Mourinho shall be banned from entering the dressing room and the bench for three official matches.

“Mourinho will miss the games against Trabzonspor, Sivasspor and Kayserispor”.

The TFF handed a four-match ban following Mourinho's comments about Turkish referees after a match in Istanbul per ESPN.

Jose Mourinho has been fined $7,734 after grabbing the nose of Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk during the quarterfinal of the Turkish Cup. Photo by: Murat Akbas/ dia images.

Source: Getty Images

Fenerbahce blasts Buruk

Fenerbahce SC has criticised Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk for displaying unsportsmanlike behavior.

According to BBC, the statement stated that the 51-year-old acted as if he had been shot.

It added that the disrespectful words and actions were captured on video, which will be submitted as evidence. It said:

"This was a planned provocation [by Buruk] and as part of this plan the individual acted as if he had been 'shot' and fell to the ground in a professional manner, and his disrespectful words and actions are documented on video.

"The absurdity of someone who is touched on the nose immediately throwing himself to the ground and writhing for seconds is clear to the public.

Ozturk condemns Mourinho's conduct

Galatasaray's vice president Metin Ozturk has condemned the actions of the ex-Manchester United coach.

According to Express, the 64-year-old called for sanctions from the management of Fenerbahce SC. He said:

"Our manager Okan and Mourinho congratulated the referees. After that, while Okan was continuing, Mourinho first verbally and then physically attacked him.

"Where else in the world can he do this? What does he think of Turkey? I believe that Fenerbahce's management will impose the necessary sanction before the federation does."

Mourinho eyes Manchester United comeback

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jose Mourinho has sparked speculation about a potential return to Manchester United following his recent comments about INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The former Inter Milan coach, who led the Red Devils to multiple trophies, has reignited discussions about his future in football with his remarks on the club’s new leadership.

While Mourinho's statement seemed neutral, it quickly sent social media into a frenzy, with Manchester United supporters debating the possibility of his return.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng