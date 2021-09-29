Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state says it is time for the younger generation to take over leadership positions in Nigeria

Bello made this statement indicating that some elders have tried their best for the country and others have failed

The governor noted that the youth should stop the usual practice of being used as political thugs rather they should embrace growth and not antagonize each other

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has said that time is ripe for the younger generation to take over from the elders who are currently holding power at the federal level.

Receiving the leadership of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) led by its president, Mustapha Isa at the Kogi state Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, on Tuesday, September 28, Governor Bello said there is need for the youth to take over the affairs of the country, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Bello noted that the the issue of power shift to another region was borne out of ethnic sentiment and breaches the provisions of the constitution.

Governor Yahaya Bello says there is a need for the youth to take over the leadership affairs of the country. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

The governor added that he had always called on youth and women to stop presenting themselves to the elders as political thugs, and allow themselves to be used against each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“I began to prepare for the office of the governor in 2007 after the general election. I was getting myself prepared, waiting for the opportunity to present itself, so, my level of preparedness met opportunity, then I waited for no one, rather I stroke, then God completed the rest.

“Our elders have tried their best; you can’t do more than your capacity, and that is natural. Our elders have really done well. It is now incumbent on us the young generation, to take the country from where it is today to the next level.”

Recall that the Nigerian youths under the umbrella of GYB2PYB support group across the Southwest geopolitical zone endorsed the 2023 presidential aspiration of the governor, a report by Vanguard indicates.

The youths on Wednesday, September 15, declared their support for governor Bello during a political conference at Grandeur Event Center, Oregun, Lagos.

Governor Yahaya Bello openly chides a Chinese contractor at site in Viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Adoza Bello, visited a site in the state and wasn't pleased with the work on ground.

In a video shared on Instagram , the governor chided the Chinese contractor handling the project for doing a shoddy job.

The governor slammed the contractor for showing a lack of capacity, describing the work done so far as zero.

2023: Governor Yahaya Bello reveals who will decide his fate

Earlier, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has said Nigerian youths will decide his fate in the 2023 presidential race.

It was reported that Governor Bello said this during the inauguration of a presidential campaign movement, Yahaya Bello Network Group (YBN), organised for him by some northern youths in Kaduna.

Legit.ng gathered that the Kogi governor also said rotational presidency is not in the constitution of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng News