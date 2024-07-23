Stakeholders of the APC in the North Central region have begun moves to persuade Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang to dump the PDP

The zonal members of the party made this disclosure while expressing concern for the opposition APC in the region to take over power from the ruling PDP, adding Mutfwang's defection is key for reclaiming Plateau state in future elections

This move followed internal party restructuring and strategic planning, which were prompted by challenges posed by recent judicial decisions

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North Central region has begun consultations to woo Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

APC wants Plateau Governor Mutfwang to dump the PDP. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Facebook

Plateau APC wants Governor Mutfwang to join its camp

Stakeholders of the party disclosed that the move to win over people of like minds as the governor was necessary if the APC hoped to reclaim Plateau state.

This was disclosed in a letter addressed to the APC national secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, which was made available to the press on Monday, July 22.

As reported by The Punch, the letter, signed by Salleh Zazzaga, Chairman of North Central APC Forum, was submitted to the national secretariat by Sani Jigas, chairman of Nasarawa state.

Recall that the APC lost control of Plateau state to the PDP in the 2023 elections after holding power since 2015, necessitating efforts to regain political ground.

But Zazzaga raised a concern that the APC leaders in Plateau are no longer proactive and have since recoiled into their shells following the Supreme Court judgement reaffirming Mutfwang’s election victory.

He noted that the governor's positive relationship with APC leader President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can be banked upon in securing his defection.

Speaking further, Zazzaga lamented that the APC's weakening position in Plateau state have prompted strategic meetings and consultations among party chieftains.

The letter read:

“Mr Secretary, the call for Mutfwang to join the APC has become necessary after reviewing the state of our party in the North Central region, the position of Plateau State governor, which is vital in the political equation and calculation of the APC in the region, and the nation by extension

“This will also enable the APC to reclaim Plateau State, which we lost to the PDP in the 2023 election after being in charge since 2015. Otherwise, the PDP could take undue advantage of its success over our party and spread its tentacles to other states. Again, Mutfwang has been having a tremendous working relationship with our leader, President Bola Tinubu, and it is vital to capitalize on this to bring him to the party.”

