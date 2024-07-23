The Nigerian government has insisted that every graduate in the country must have a credible school certificate

JAMB had expressed concern over what it described as ‘fake graduates’ some Nigerian universities produce in recent time

Legit.ng reports that Tanko Sununu, the minister of state for education, applauded Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB for its efforts in curbing examination malpractices

FCT, Abuja - Tanko Sununu, the minister of state for education, has decried the prevalence of fake certificates.

Legit.ng recalls that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recently disclosed that its quest to sanitise admissions into Nigeria's tertiary institutions has resulted in the discovery of 3,000 fake graduates and illegal certificates.

According to JAMB’s latest bulletin released on Tuesday, July 23, Sununu emphasised the need for stakeholders to ensure the credibility of certificates awarded.

He commended JAMB for its efforts in curbing examination malpractices and conducting credible exams.

Sununu spoke at JAMB’s 2024 policy meeting held recently in Abuja.

Mamman worried about non-compliance with education policies

In his remarks, the minister of education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, expressed concerns about the effects of non-compliance with directives and government policies. He warned that such disregard could lead to distorted data for national planning, undermine the integrity of the system, and compromise accountability.

Prof. Mamman emphasised the importance of adhering to the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) and warned against conducting admissions outside of it. He reminded heads of tertiary institutions and stakeholders of the need for applicants to update their profiles with their respective National Identification Numbers (NINs) to prevent dishonest practices.

Mamman also highlighted the significance of complying with the national matriculation list and the free-interest loan initiative launched as part of President Bola Tinubu's renewed hope agenda.

'3,000 fake graduates face prosecution', minister

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria confirmed that the probe of the 3,000 alleged fake graduates recently uncovered by JAMB was ongoing.

Sununu vowed that those indicted would be prosecuted for forgery.

He stated that the "fake’’ graduates were part-timers who illegally found their way into regular programmes.

