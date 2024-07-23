Nigerian Govt Speaks as JAMB Uncovers 3000 Fake Graduates With Illegal Certificates
- The Nigerian government has insisted that every graduate in the country must have a credible school certificate
- JAMB had expressed concern over what it described as ‘fake graduates’ some Nigerian universities produce in recent time
- Legit.ng reports that Tanko Sununu, the minister of state for education, applauded Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB for its efforts in curbing examination malpractices
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.
FCT, Abuja - Tanko Sununu, the minister of state for education, has decried the prevalence of fake certificates.
Legit.ng recalls that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recently disclosed that its quest to sanitise admissions into Nigeria's tertiary institutions has resulted in the discovery of 3,000 fake graduates and illegal certificates.
According to JAMB’s latest bulletin released on Tuesday, July 23, Sununu emphasised the need for stakeholders to ensure the credibility of certificates awarded.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
He commended JAMB for its efforts in curbing examination malpractices and conducting credible exams.
Sununu spoke at JAMB’s 2024 policy meeting held recently in Abuja.
Mamman worried about non-compliance with education policies
In his remarks, the minister of education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, expressed concerns about the effects of non-compliance with directives and government policies. He warned that such disregard could lead to distorted data for national planning, undermine the integrity of the system, and compromise accountability.
Prof. Mamman emphasised the importance of adhering to the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) and warned against conducting admissions outside of it. He reminded heads of tertiary institutions and stakeholders of the need for applicants to update their profiles with their respective National Identification Numbers (NINs) to prevent dishonest practices.
Mamman also highlighted the significance of complying with the national matriculation list and the free-interest loan initiative launched as part of President Bola Tinubu's renewed hope agenda.
Read more JAMB-related articles
- JAMB 2024: Full list of UTME's best 5 students from 2013 to 2022 surfaces, their scores included
- UTME 2024: JAMB takes action over harassment of hijab-wearing candidate
- JAMB 2024: List of UTME top scorers in last 10 years
'3,000 fake graduates face prosecution', minister
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria confirmed that the probe of the 3,000 alleged fake graduates recently uncovered by JAMB was ongoing.
Sununu vowed that those indicted would be prosecuted for forgery.
He stated that the "fake’’ graduates were part-timers who illegally found their way into regular programmes.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.