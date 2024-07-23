Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The member representing the Ijumu/Kabba Bunu federal constituency of Kogi state, Hon. Idris Salman has defected from the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Salman officially announced his political decision in a letter read on the floor of the House on Tuesday by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen on Tuesday, July 23.

Salman was one of the two ADC lawmakers elected into the 10th Assembly Photo credit: @OWealthcome

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, he said he was defecting to the APC after due consultations with critical stakeholders in his Federal Constituency.

The lawmaker’s defection was greeted with loud applause by members present at plenary.

Salman was one of the two ADC lawmakers elected into the 10th Assembly and his defection is the first since the House was inaugurated on 13th June 2023.

The Kogi lawmaker's defection reduced the number of the minority caucus to 179, The Nation reports.

Reacting to Salman's defection, the minority whip, Hon. Ali Isa JC, asked the House to declare Salman's seat ovacant in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

He argued that according to the Constitution, any member who defects from the party that sponsored him as a lawmaker should lose his seat especially when there is no crisis in the party.

Isa's position was overshadowed by a harsh mixture of voices with members attempting to drown out his remarks.

