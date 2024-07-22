Ali Ndume, the Borno South senator who was recently impeached as the chief whip of the senate for speaking against President Bola Tinubu, has called on the president to address the youths' anger

Ndume made the call while reacting to the trending planned hunger protest by some Nigerians over the current economic hardship in the country

However, the senator expressed concerns that the leaders of the protests were unknown and the government would not be able to identify who to call to the table of negotiation

Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South senatorial district, has told President Bola Tinubu to negotiate with the youths planning to embark on hunger protests across the country.

Ndume, who was recently sacked as chief whip of the Tenth Senate following his criticism of President Tinubu, expressed concerns about the possibility of the protest leading to that of EndSARS.

Ndume urges Tinubu to address youths on hunger protest

Source: Twitter

According to the Senator, the protests' organizers are unknown, making it difficult for the government to identify who to talk to when it comes to negotiation, citing the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) case that the issue was resolved because there were leaders to engage.

Ndume made the comment while speaking on Channels TV's Politics Today, reacting to the NLC's earlier position. Joe Ajaero, the union president, called on the federal government to speak with the youths rather than reading political meaning into the protest.

Ndume speaks on Tinubu's security achievement

The Borno-born politician also commended President Tinubu's efforts on the issue of insecurity, particularly in fighting the insurgency in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Ndume added that Maiduguri is currently more secure than the Federal Capital Territory, and the recent bombing in the northeast state was caused by some security measures being relaxed.

He urged Nigerians to be patient with President Tinubu, adding that he had just been in office for just one year and was a president who always responded to Nigerian concerns.

See the video of the interview here:

Senate sacriticizingor criticising Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, has been sacked as the Chief Whip of the Senate following his criticism of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Ndume recently claimed Tinubu had been caged and unaware of the country's hardship and hunger, a remark that some lawmakers condemned.

Following his remark, the ruling APC wrote to the Senate and asked Ndume to resign as a member of the party.

