President Bola Tinubu has been told what to do for peace and stability in Nigeria ahead of the hunger protest

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, July 24, urged President Tinubu to engage the youths and not threaten them

The Northern Initiative for Growth called for a nationwide protest on August 1, 2024, in response to the economic hardship occasioned by Tinubu's policies

Ahead of the planned nationwide protest, the House of Representatives has urged the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to engage in talks with the protesters.

The protest tagged ‘EndBadGovernance’ has gained traction in the polity and has been scheduled to be held across all states of the Federation as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in August.

The organisers of the protest have been anonymous but the Northern Initiative for Growth reported called for the industrial action.

Reps to Tinubu: "Dialogue, address their concerns"

But on Wednesday, July 24, the Minority Caucus of the Green Chamber, worried by the implications on the economy, the lawmakers want President Tinubu’s administration to address the concerns of the protesters, especially the economic reforms.

As reported by Channels TV, this was part of the Caucus’ resolution at the end-of-session dinner in Abuja.

Briefing journalists after the dinner, the Chairman of the Caucus, Honourable Kingsley Chinda, however, discouraged the planned protest, especially against the background of insecurity in parts of the country, The Punch reported.

“We also appealed to the government to dialogue with the planned protesters and also look at some of the messages they are raising, the critical areas that need government intervention. Government should intervene and ensure that issues are resolved amicably,” he said.

Peter Obi denies link to nationwide protest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that LP presidential candidate Peter Obi has accused the federal government led by President Tinubu of plotting to arrest him.

Obi spoke while reacting to the claim by President Tinubu's aide Bayo Onanuga that he was behind the planned nationwide protest slated for August 1st, 2024.

Obi's spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, described the allegations as lacking any shred of proof, rather part of a series of plots being hatched by the presidency to blackmail the former party's flagbearer.

