NLC President Joe Ajaero has told President Bola Tinubu's administration to negotiate with organisers of the planned protest against hardship in the country

Ajaero urged the government not to dismiss the organisers on the grounds that it was politically motivated

The NLC president said it is within the political rights of Nigerians to protest for political reasons

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president Joe Ajaero has urged President Bola Tinubu to listen to Nigerians' concerns amidst growing calls for protest.

Ajaero emphasized that Nigerians have the right to protest due to economic hardship caused by the administration's policies.

Protest: NLC Ajaero rejects presidency's stance

In a statement published on NLC's website on Monday, July 22, Ajaero rejected the presidency's claim that the protest was politically motivated, stating that this should not dismiss the need to engage with Nigerians.

Ajaero noted that NLC did not protest to avoid worsening the situation but would not stand by while Nigerians' right to peaceful protest is undermined.

He described the government's response as condescending and dismissive, emphasizing that citizens demand a listening ear and an empathic heart.

Ajaero called on President Tinubu to engage with Nigerians, stating that telling citizens not to protest against economic hardship is wrong.

NLC highlights Nigerians' problem

He highlighted Nigerians' struggles, including job loss, uncertainty about the next meal, and a lack of opportunities for youth.

Ajaero emphasized that respecting Nigerians' right to complain is crucial during difficult times, urging the government to engage in dialogue rather than confrontation.

He concluded by saying that the government cannot expect citizens to remain silent in the face of hardship, using the analogy of a child who cries when smacked.

His statement reads in part:

“It is condescending and dismissive to describe the daily brutish ordeal that Nigerians are going through as a sponsored political dissent. Even if it is so, it is so, it is still within the confines of citizens’ right to protest on political grounds."

