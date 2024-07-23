The House of Representatives passed a bill to increase the minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000 on Tuesday, July 23.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier presented the minimum wage bill to the House for consideration and passage into law.

House of Reps passes minimum wage bill into law Photo Credit: @HouseNGR, NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

The bill gives legal backing to the new minimum wage agreed upon by organized labour, the private sector, and the government after negotiations.

The bill also reduces the timeframe for considering a new minimum wage from five years to three years, as President Tinubu promised.

According to a letter from the presidency, Tinubu urged the lawmakers to expedite the passage of the bill to ensure immediate implementation for the benefit of Nigerian workers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The House passed the bill expeditiously, replacing the National Minimum Wage Act of 2019, which provided for an N30,000 minimum wage.

Speaking on the development, Muhammed Bello El-Rufai, the lawmaker representing Kaduna North federal constituency in the Green Chamber, gave the summary of what happened in the house.

El-Rufai said:

"The House of Representatives has passed a bill for an act to amend the National Minimum Wage Act, No. 8 of 2019, to increase the National Minimum Wage and Reduce The Time For the Periodic Review of The National Minimum Wage Wage from Five Years To Three Years; And For Related Matters (HB. 1677)."

Source: Legit.ng