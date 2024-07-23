Members of the House of Representatives have received the N70,000 Minimum Wage bill from President Bola Tinubu

The letter was presented to the federal lawmakers for consideration and passage into law on Tuesday, July 22

Tinubu pleaded with the lawmakers to pass the minimum wage bill speedily for the benefit of Nigerian workers

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has presented the N70,000 Minimum Wage bill to the House of Representatives and the Senate for consideration and passage into law.

Tinubu’s letter was read on the floor of the House on Tuesday, July 22.

The bill is expected to legalise the N70, 000 minimum wage Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

As reported by The Nation, the bill is expected to legalise the N70,000 minimum wage.

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu approved the N70,000 minimum wage with Organised Labour, Organised Private Sector and the government after a series of long-drawn negotiations.

The letter from the president will provide the legal framework for the implementation of the agreed new minimum wage.

President Tinubu pleaded with the lawmakers to pass the minimum wage bill speedily to ensure immediate implementation for the benefit of Nigerian workers.

According to TVC News, President Tinubu also transmitted the new national minimum wage bill to the Senate for approval.

The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, said when signed into law, the new minimum wage is expected to take effect from April 2024 meaning workers will be paid arrears of their increase from this period.

