APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has expressed optimism that his party would defeat the PDP in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo

Ganduje expressed confidence while inaugurating the campaign council of the APC in the September election

According to Ganduje, the APC has won 50 per cent of the votes in the forthcoming election, with the defection of the deputy governor Philip Shaibu

Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), inaugurated the national campaign council for the 2024 Edo governorship election.

The council is headed by Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State and aims to reclaim the state from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21 off-cycle election.

Vanguard reported that the former governor of Kano state then explained three things the APC could bank on to defeat the ruling PDP in the oil-rich state.

How Shaibu's defection will secure APC's victory

Ganduje expressed excitement over Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu's defection to the APC, stating that the party had secured 50 per cent of the state government.

The reinstated deputy governor joined the APC on Saturday, July 21, shortly after surviving an alleged assassination attempt.

Tinubu's attendance at the flag-off rally

He urged the campaign council to mobilize members at the local government and unit levels to campaign and vote.

A flag-off rally is planned, which President Bola Tinubu will attend, to kickstart the campaign.

APC candidate has a blueprint

Ganduje praised the APC governorship candidate, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa, for having a blueprint for Edo State's development.

He emphasized the importance of connecting Edo State to the centre for full political participation and the dividends of democracy, which are achievable by voting for the APC candidates.

Ganduje commended the Oba of Benin for maintaining peace and tranquillity in the state and assured the incoming APC government that it would respect and appreciate the traditional council under the Oba of Benin.

