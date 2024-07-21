Philip Shaibu, the reinstated Deputy Governor of Edo, switched from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Shaibu finalized his defection to the APC less than 24 hours after expressing that he had emotionally severed his ties with the PDP

Federal High Court Judge James Omotosho annulled Shaibu's earlier removal as Deputy Governor, citing legal violations

Philip Shaibu, the reinstated Deputy Governor of Edo, left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, July 20.

However, the event had an additional dramatic element.

Shaibu with Oshiomhole as he leaves PDP for APC Photo credit: @HonPhilipShaibu

Source: Twitter

During his defection announcement in Benin City, Shaibu performed a kneeling gesture before Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo State and current senator for the Edo North district, Thisday reported.

As Shaibu clung to and knelt before the senator, he said:

“My father, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole. I want to assure our national chairman and all the people of APC that we have come to add value and it is time to take our state back,”

Shaibu completed his defection to the APC less than a day after declaring that he had emotionally severed ties with the PDP, TheCable reported.

He made his return to the APC alongside key figures from the Dan Orbih-led Legacy Group.

On Wednesday, Federal High Court Judge James Omotosho overturned Shaibu's removal as Deputy Governor of Edo.

The judge ruled that Shaibu’s impeachment had breached legal procedures and ordered his reinstatement, also instructing the Inspector-General of Police to restore his security.

Video below:

