Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has petitioned the inspector general of police over the recent alleged assassination attempt on the reinstated deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu

The Edo state government alleged that Shaibu resorted to self-help in implementing a court order that reinstated him as the deputy governor

According to Obaseki, his government has appealed the judgment, and a stay of execution has been filed, adding that Shaibu's action led to the killing of a police officer during the attack

Governor Godwin Obaseki-led Edo State Government has petitioned the Inspector General of Police over the breakdown of law and order in Benin City on July 18, 2024.

The government blames Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu and others for attempting to execute a court judgment despite a stay of execution being filed and an appeal entered.

Obaseki accuses Shaibu of resulting to self-help

Vanguard reported that Obaseki's government, in the petition, alleges that Shaibu resorted to self-help, leading to the destruction and the death of a police officer, Inspector Akor Onuh.

The government urges the police to investigate the matter, invite Shaibu and associates, and bring them to book if found culpable.

Governor Obaseki then expressed condolences to the Nigeria Police Force for the loss of Inspector Onuh, who was killed in the line of duty.

The government reiterated that the attempt to enforce the court judgment was unlawful, as a motion for a stay of execution had been filed and served on Shaibu.

Edo appeals reinstatement of Shaibu

Obaseki's government appealed the court judgment nullifying Philip Shaibu's removal as Deputy Governor and filed a motion to stay the judgment's execution.

Despite this, Shaibu allegedly attempted to enforce the judgment through self-help, leading to a breakdown in law and order, resulting in the death of a police officer, injuries to citizens, and attacks on lawyers.

This came as the deputy governor announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the state's September governorship election.

