Benin City, Edo state—Ahead of the 2024 Edo state governorship election, the Movement for Esan Governor Agenda (MEGA) has urged the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) to take disciplinary action against the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s legal counsel.

MEGA, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, July 19, by its spokesperson, Ehidiamen Clifford, accused the APC lawyers of spreading false information about the legitimacy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries, which produced Asue Ighodalo as the candidate for the upcoming Edo state governorship election.

Edo 2024: MEGA says APC is afraid of Ighodalo

MEGA further condemned the APC's actions as an affront to justice and integrity and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and undermine the democratic process.

"This tactic indicates their fear of the overwhelming popularity and support that Asue Ighodalo commands among the people of Edo state. It is evident that the APC has resorted to these unscrupulous methods because they recognize their inability to secure victory in a free and fair contest," Clifford said.

Why NBA should intervene

MEGA said that though the Federal High Court's ruling, which affirmed Ighodalo as the PDP's governorship candidate, has put the issue to rest, it called on the NBA to uphold the ethical standards of the legal profession by disciplining the lawyers involved.

"Legal practitioners must maintain the highest level of integrity and refrain from actions that could destabilize our democratic institutions and processes," MEGA said.

The group urged the people of Edo state to remain vigilant and discerning in the face of APC propaganda and to continue supporting Ighodalo.

"As we approach the election, let us all remain focused on our shared goal of electing a leader who will bring prosperity and inclusivity to Edo state. Together, we can ensure that justice and good governance prevail," the statement concluded.

