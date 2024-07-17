A coalition of 87 civil society organizations, Movement For Transparency & Accountability (MTA), has called on the EFCC to stop making defamatory claims against former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello

The MTA accused the EFCC of violating Bello's right to life through a "media trial" and fraternizing with political figures in Kogi state

The coalition urges President Bola Tinubu to intervene and direct the EFCC to focus on the ongoing court case

Abuja, FCT - Amid the ongoing trial, a coalition of 87 civil society organizations has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to stop making "unfounded and defamatory claims" against former Kogi state governor Yahaya Belcoalitionroup, Movement For Transparency & Accountability (MTA), made the call through its convener, Chinedu Wisdom Ohalete, at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, July 17.

A coalition of 87 civil society organisations asked the EFCC to stop making defamatory claims against former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Yahaya Bello: MTA decries EFCC's "media trial"

The MTA accused the EFCC of violating Bello's right to life by engaging in a "media trial" and making public statements that prejudice the ongoing court case.

Ohalete alleged that the EFCC has been "fraternizing" with political figures in Kogi state and has failed to act impartially.

He expressed concern that the EFCC's actions may threaten the former governor's life and undermine the judicial process.

"The false narratives EFCC has continued to sell, just to pollute public opinion against Bello has exposed him to danger, threatening even the ongoing court process," the group said.

MTA accuses EFCC of "recklessness"

The MTA convener, Ohalete, condemned the EFCC's "recklessness" and urged the agency to respect the rule of law and the rights of all individuals, including former Governor Bello.

"Of utmost concern to us is that this deliberate instigation against Yahaya Bello violates his rights to live as his life has daily come under threat. The false narratives EFCC has continued to sell, just to pollute public opinion against Bello has exposed him to danger, threatening even the ongoing court process," the activist said.

EFCC vs Yahaya Bello: Tinubu asked to intervene

The coalition urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene and direct the EFCC to focus on the ongoing court case rather than engaging in a "media trial".

They warned that the EFCC's actions may perpetuate impunity and undermine Nigeria's human rights record.

"As if this is not enough, top leadership of EFCC have been jumping around every media house in this country, making defamatory utterances against Bello, whose case is still before a court of competent jurisdiction.," the statement added.

