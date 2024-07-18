Yusuf Ali, an APC stalwart, has condemned the attack on political activist Danbilki Kommanda, who was brutally assaulted for allegedly criticising Governor Uba Sani

Ali called for an investigation into the incident and urged the international community to take action against public officials sponsoring thugs

The APC chieftain said the ruling party is committed to upholding the rule of law, protecting human rights, and ensuring freedom of expression for all Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has eight years of experience covering Presidential Administrations

Kaduna state -Yusuf Ali, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, has condemned the brutal attack on political activist Danbilki Kommanda by "sponsored thugs".

Legit.ng reports that Kommanda was seen in a viral video handcuffed and caned by some unidentified persons.

Kaduna APC chieftain Yusuf Ali has condemned the brutal attack on political activist Danbilki Kommanda. Photo credit: Yusuf Ali

Source: UGC

The activist was allegedly brutalised for criticising Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state. Legit.ng cannot independently verify this allegation.

The vicious assault has sparked outrage and concern over the erosion of democratic values and human rights in Nigeria.

Reacting to the development in a statement sent to Legit.ng, Ali emphasised that every individual has the right to free speech without fear of retribution.

"Let me remind some of our political leaders that Nigeria is NOT under a dictatorship and our party, the APC remains committed to upholding the rule of law, protecting human rights, and fostering a political environment where every Nigerian can freely express their opinions without fear," he said.

Yusuf Alli asks international community to intervene

Ali urged the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom to take immediate action against public officials sponsoring thugs, including visa withdrawal.

He stressed that such measures would uphold human rights and democratic principles.

APC committed Rule of Law

Ali reiterated the APC's dedication to upholding the rule of law, protecting human rights, and fostering a political environment where citizens can express themselves freely.

He called for a thorough investigation into the incident and urged support for Kommanda and all those who stand up against adversity.

The APC stalwart reaffirmed the party's commitment to ensuring freedom of expression becomes a reality for all Nigerians, undeterred by acts of intimidation and violence.

"I urge all relevant authorities to investigate this incident thoroughly, bring the perpetrators to justice, and implement measures to prevent such occurrences in the future," Ali said.

