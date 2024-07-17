Asue Ighodalo, the PDP candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state, has been affirmed as the authentic winner of the party's primary

The Federal High Court in Abuja has confirmed Asue Ighodalo as the legitimate governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state.

Justice James Omotosho gave the ruling in a suit filed by Philip Shaibu, Ighodalo's political rival, challenging his nomination.

The court held that Ighodalo was duly nominated at the PDP primaries in Benin City on February 22, 2024. He scored 577 votes to defeated Shaibu and 10 other aspirants. The judge dismissed Shaibu's opposition to Ighodalo's nomination.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Ighodalo, a prominent Lagos-based business lawyer, is widely seen as the frontrunner in the gubernatorial election scheduled for September 2024. It is unclear if Shaibu plans to appeal the court's decision.

Edo: Court clears way for PDP candidate

The ruling affirms Ighodalo's candidacy and clears the way for him to contest the election. The PDP and Ighodalo's supporters will welcome the decision, while Shaibu and his camp may consider their next legal steps.

Shaibu, a former deputy governor described as a grassroots politician in the oil-rich state, started having issues with Governor Godwin Obaseki, who was alleged to be against his guber ambitions.

After the party's primary, Shaibu was accused of anti-party activities and subsequently suspended from the PDP.

Meanwhile, the former deputy governor has yet to make an official statement about leaving the party.

