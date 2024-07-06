The national chapter of the PDP has reacted after the Abuja federal high court appeared to void the party's primaries that produced Asue Ighodalo

Legit.ng recalls that on Thursday, July 4, the high court faulted the PDP for excluding 381 delegates from its governorship primary poll in Edo

But on Saturday, July 6, the PDP released a statement, arguing that the judgement did not invalidate the primary which saw Ighodalo become the flagbearer ahead of the governorship poll in September

Benin City, Edo state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday, July 6, said the certified true copy (CTC) of the ruling by the Abuja federal high court has revealed that Justice Inyang Ekwo gave an order for the inclusion of 378 delegates as part of the 3 ad-hoc ward delegates.

It is understood that the representatives were listed to participate in the February 22 PDP primary election.

The PDP has said the CTC document of the high court on the Edo primary election has cleared all misinterpretations of the ruling.

Edo: Ighodalo's candidacy intact - PDP

According to the PDP, contrary to media reports, Justice Ekwo made no pronouncement on the validity or otherwise of the candidature of its party, Asue Ighodalo, and his running mate in the forthcoming election in Edo, Osarodion Ogie.

The PDP said via its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"According to him (the judge), “A declaration is hereby made that by virtue of the provisions of Article 50 (3) of the Constitution of the 2nd Defendant (as amended in 2017), the Plaintiffs together with the other lawfully elected delegates, whose names and election results appear on Exhibits BID 8A to 8L herein, are the lawfully elected Ward Congress Delegates in their respective wards and by virtue of which the Defendants cannot exclude them from participating as 3 Ad-Hoc Ward Delegates at the Governorship primary election of Edo State slated for the 22nd of February, 2024 or any other date."

"He continued: “An Order is hereby made directing the Defendants who are bound by the provisions of Section 82 of the Electoral Act, 2022 and Article 50 (3) of the 2nd Defendant's Constitution (as amended in 2017) to abide by the outcome of the 3 Ad-Hoc Delegates Ward Congress of February 4, 2024, at which the Plaintiffs and the other 378 delegates, whose names and election results appear on Exhibits BID 8A to 8L were elected and to allow the Plaintiffs and the 375 other lawfully elected delegates participate in the primary election of February 22, 2024.”"

Edo PDP disagrees with high court's verdict

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Edo state chapter of the PDP reacted after the court voided the party's primaries that produced Ighodalo.

Edo PDP urged the party faithful to remain calm.

