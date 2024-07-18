Over 100 civil society organizations under COMAP have accused the EFCC of selective persecution, citing the case of former Kano governor Abdullahi Ganduje

COMAP also alleged bias in the EFCC’s handling of former Kogi governor Yahaya Bello’s trial, accusing the agency of deceiving Nigerians with propaganda

The group urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene and reform the EFCC to ensure a fair and impartial fight against corruption

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has eight years of experience covering Presidential Administrations

Abuja, FCT - More than 100 civil society organizations under the umbrella of the Committee Against Oppression and Persecution (COMAP) have criticized the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its alleged selective persecution of individuals perceived to be at odds with particular political interests.

In a press statement on Thursday, July 18, COMAP pointed to the ongoing court case against former Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who has been indicted in a bribery and fraud scandal involving billions of naira.

Following Ganduje’s absentia arraignment, a coalition of civil society organizations has accused the EFCC of selectively persecuting individuals. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The group claimed the EFCC has been shielding the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from prosecution.

Legit.ng notes that the Kano state government has arraigned Ganduje in absentia because the APC leader failed to appear in court.

COMAP also cited the EFCC’s handling of former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello’s trial to support its allegations of bias.

"In Yahaya Bello's case, EFCC shunned the laws of the system, treated him like a coup plotter without any official invitation and despite holding a valid restraining order against such, and the Commission thinks it has succeeded in turning Nigerians against him with daily misleading propaganda on their social media handles. Those who are not beclouded by politics and hate know this is deceit and not corruption fight," it stated.

According to COMAP, Ganduje is not different from Gandue as they were both two-term governors.

COMAP asks Tinubu to intervene

Meanwhile, the group emphasized that law enforcement agencies must not compromise justice for political gain.

They urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene and ensure the EFCC pursues a fair and impartial fight against corruption.

Tinubu asked to reform EFCC

The coalition also called for the EFCC’s reform, stating that the agency’s actions are damaging Nigeria’s image and undermining the rule of law.

They demanded that the government tackle corruption within the agency’s ranks and engage in a genuine fight against corruption rather than pursuing political vendettas.

"We are in full support of Mr. President to turn this country around but he must be mindful of those plotting to terminate his rule after four years with unpopular actions. They have formed themselves into a cabal and will be the first set of people to betray him," COMAP claimed.

Activist Suraju advises Tinubu on anti-corruption fight

In a related development, human rights activist Olanrewaju Suraju has called on President Tinubu to establish a clear, actionable agenda for combating corruption.

Suraju exclusively spoke with Legit.ng on Wednesday, July 10, in Abuja.

Suraju, who chairs the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), emphasized the importance of transparency in the EFCC and Independence Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and public involvement in the fight against corruption.

Source: Legit.ng