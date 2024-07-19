Aliyu Abdulkadir, the Emir of Gaya, has received his appointment letter following his reinstatement by Governor Yusuf

Bature Dawakin Tofa, the spokesperson of the Kano government, confirmed the development in a statement and noted that Abdulkadir was reinstated “based on merit”

Aside Abdulkadir, two other emirs were appointed as second-class emirs in the ancient city

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Amid the Kano Emirate tussle, Governor Abba Yusuf has presented an appointment letter to Aliyu Abdulkadir, the Emir of Gaya.

Governor Abba Yusuf and the reinstated Emir of Gaya. He received his appointment letter after he was reinstated by Kano governor. Photo credit: @SanusiBature

The emir is the only one among the five deposed emirs to be reinstated by Governor Yusuf. The governor appointed two other emirs as second-class emirs on the same day.

As reported by The Cable, Abdulkadir was reinstated on Wednesday, July 17.

This followed the assent of the new bill by the Kano state House of Assembly, which allows for the creation of three second-class emirs in Gaya, Rano and Karaye.

The Emir of Gaya arrived at the Kano Government House accompanied by all the kingmakers and other titleholders, PremiumTimes reported.

Why Kano reinstated Gaya Emir

Confirming the development in a statement, Bature Dawakin Tofa, spokesperson of the Kano government, said Abdulkadir’s reinstatement was “based on merit” and his commitment to serving the people of the Gaya Emirate.

“You may recall that the Emir of Gaya was the only one who accepted the will of Almighty Allah at the time when the five emirates were dissolved and all emirs deposed,” the statement read.

How Aliyu Abdulkadir reacted to his sack

Meanwhile, five emirs were deposed after Governor Yusuf reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano in May 2024.

But immediately after his dethronement in May, Abdulkadir said he had accepted his fate.

He noted that he had no plans to challenge the Kano state government’s decision to sack him.

However, Aminu Ado Bayero, Sanusi's rival, continued to lay claim to the Kano throne and refused to vacate his Nasarawa mini palace in the ancient city.

Why Sanusi was reinstated as Emir

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II was reinstated as the Emir of Kano as fulfilment of campaign promises.

Kwankwaso said Governor Kabir Abba Yusuf promised to return the Kano throne to one if elected governor during the 2023 election campaign.

