The Kano state house of assembly has passed a bill leading to the creation of three new second-class emirates

The newly created second-class emirates in Kano state are Rano emirate, Karaye emirate and Gaya emirate

According to the bill, the second-class emirates will be under Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano

Kano state - The Kano state house of assembly created a new bill establishing new emirates a day after the state high court barred the dethroned emirs from parading themselves as monarchs.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf assented to the Kano State Emirates Council Bill 2024 on Tuesday, July 16.

Yusuf’s signature on the bill allows for the establishment of three second-class emirates of Rano, Karaye and Gaya.

As reported by TheCable, these are the four things to know about the newly created second-class emirates of Kano state.

4 things about new Kano second-class emirates

1. According to Governor Yusuf, via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Kyusufabba, the Gaya emirate will include Gaya, Albasu, and Ajingi local government areas

The Karaye emirate will cover Karaye and Rogo local government areas.

The Rano emirate is made up of Rano, Kibiya and Bukure local government areas.

2. The second-class emirates will be under Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano. This means that the emirs of Rano, Gaya, Karaye emirates have been downgraded from first class emirs to serve under Emir Sanusi.

3. The monarchs of the new emirates are expected to seek counsel from the Emir of Kano on matters concerning public order, territorial disputes, communal conflicts and religious affairs within their irrespective domains.

4. The new Emirs are:

Alhaji Aliyu Abdulkadir Gaya is the reinstated Emir of Gaya,

Alhaji Muhammad Karaye as the Emir of Karaye

Alhaji Muhammad Umar will serve as the Emir of Rano.

