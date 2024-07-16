The Kano state House of Assembly has passed the Kano State Emirates Council Establishment Bill 2024

The Kano state house of assembly has passed the Kano State Emirates Council Establishment Bill 2024, leading to the creation of three new second-class emirates.

Sponsored by Deputy Speaker Muhammad Bello Bututu, the bill seeks to elevate Kano to a first-class emirate, while designating Rano, Gaya, and Karaye as second-class emirates.

Bill to create three new second-class Emirates passes in Kano Assembly Photo credit: @Abdulmajid_129

Source: Twitter

The bill successfully passed its third reading on Tuesday, July 16, during a session led by Speaker Ismail Falgore, which commenced at 10:10 a.m. and concluded at 11:06 a.m, Channels Television reported.

What does the bill stand for?

According to the bill, the new Rano emirate will encompass Rano, Bunkure, and Kibiya local government areas. Gaya emirate will include Gaya, Albasu, and Ajingi local government areas, and Karaye emirate will cover Karaye and Rogo local government areas.

The second-class emirs of these emirates will report to the Emir of Kano.

They will have the authority to provide counsel on matters related to public order, boundary disputes, community conflicts, and religious affairs within their regions.

Details of selected section of the bill

Section 3 of the bill stipulates that all appointments and activities of both first-class and second-class emirs will need the governor’s approval through the Commissioner for Local Governments, TVC Television reported.

Section 4 defines the hierarchical structure, positioning the Emir of Kano as the head of all emirates, with second-class emirs governing their respective local government areas.

Section 7 empowers the governor to appoint any suitable individual as a second-class emir in accordance with Section 4.

NNPP drums support for the bill

member representing Rano, Ibrahim Muhammadu, voiced his support for the creation of the Rano emirate and commended the deputy speaker and other party leaders for their backing.

Notably, the bill excludes the Bichi emirate, which was established by former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje but dissolved under the new Kano Emirates Council (Repeal) Law 2024.

The bill will become law upon receiving the assent of Governor Abba Kabir.

Kano emirship tussle: Danagundi accuses Sanusi of corruption

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a prominent political figure, Aminu Babba Danagundi, Sarkin Dawaki Babba of Kano emirate, has publicly challenged the legitimacy of former Emir Lamido Sanusi's appointment.

Danagundi said that Ado Bayero's fathers were emirs, noting that Sanusi's lineage did not align with the traditional succession rules that have governed the emirate for centuries.

