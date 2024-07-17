Fire Kills Kano Commissioner’s Daughter, 2 Others, Governor Yusuf Reacts
- Dr. Yusuf Kofar-Mata has been thrown into deep sorrow following the death of some of his family members
- The Kano state commissioner for Higher Education narrowly escaped death on Wednesday but lost his daughter and two other family members to a fire outbreak
- Kano governor, AbbaYusuf, expressed deep sadness over the demise of his commissioner's daughter, sister and a relative
On Wednesday, July 17, Dr. Yusuf Kofar-Mata, the Kano state commissioner for higher education, lost three of his family members to a fire outbreak that gutted his residence at Kofar-Mata quarters in the ancient city.
Kano fire: Commissioner escapes death, loses 3
The sad incident occurred in the wee hours on Wednesday while family members were said to be asleep.
As reported by The Punch, the commissioner narrowly escaped the disaster but lost his daughter, Maimuna, his elder sister Khadija and one Juwairiyya; also a close relative to the unfortunate incident.
The Nigerian Tribune reported that several valuables were destroyed in the fire, but no official report is available to ascertain yet.
Abdullahi Saminu, the State Fire Service spokesperson, confirmed the incident and disclosed that the level of damage and cause of the inferno could not be ascertained immediately, The Guardian reported.
In a short notice, the commissioner expressed deep grief, saying
”Unto Allah, we came and to him we shall return.”
He added:
“I mourn the loss of my daughter Maimuna (Islam), my senior sister, Hajiya Khadija, and my brother’s wife, Juwairiyya, who all perished in the fire accident this morning.
“Their funeral prayers had been conducted at 11am at Kofar-Mata quarters, Kano City today.”
Kano Gov Yusuf reacts as commissioner loses loved ones
In a post shared on his X page, Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf reacted to the development. He expressed deep sadness over the death of the three members of the family of his commissioner.
Governor Yusuf tweeted:
"Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un
"I am deeply saddened by the death of three members of the family of the Kano State Commissioner for Higher Education, Yusuf Kofar Mata, in a tragic inferno.
"The victims of the fire included his daughter Maimuna (Islam), his senior sister Hajiya Khadija and the wife of his brother, Hajiya Juwairiyya.
"May the Almighty Allah grant them Jannatul Firdaus. We stand in solidarity with Dr. Kofar Mata in this very difficult time for him and his family. - AKY
Fire guts Kano Emir Sanusi’s palace
Source: Legit.ng
