The Kano state police command said it is in dilemma over the five conflicting court orders issued by federal and state high courts

The Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, disclosed that the five conflicting court orders have been forwarded to the Minister of Justice for interpretation

Gumel said the police will take appropriate action to resolve the Kano emirate tussle as soon as it receives the necessary interpretation

Kano state - The Commissioner of Police in Kano, Usaini Gumel, said the five conflicting court directives regarding the royal battle between Emir Muhaamdu Sanusi II and deposed Aminu Ado Bayero have created a complex situation for the police.

Gumel stated this during a meeting with the heads of media organisations in Kano on Friday, May 31.

He lamented that the police have been thrown into a dilemma over the number of court orders it has received from federal and state high courts, The Nation reports.

The commissioner disclosed that he has forwarded the court orders to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who has contacted, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi for interpretation, according to Blueprint

“I have forwarded the five court orders related to the emirship tussle to the Inspector General of Police who has subsequently contacted the Minister of Justice for clarification and interpretation.

“We are currently awaiting guidance on which order to comply with as the conflicting court directives have created a complex situation.

“Once we receive the necessary interpretation, we will take appropriate action to resolve the emirship dispute in accordance with the law.”

