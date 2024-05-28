The Kano Emirate tussle is far from over as the deposed Emir of the ancient city has stirred a fresh drama in the polity

Despite the eviction order, Aminu Ado Bayero has refused to vacate his throne and leave the state, a development that has generated concerns from many including the state government Abba Kabir Yusuf, seeking Bola Tinubu's intervention

At the moment, police officers and soldiers have blocked access to the street leading to the Nasarawa palace, currently housing the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero

Kano state—Soldiers and police officers are currently stationed in the area leading to the Nassarawa palace, where Aminu Ado Bayero, the dethroned Emir of Kano, is staying.

The deposed Emir Bayero’s palace currently under guard by police and army as he refuses to leave Kano state after Sanusi's reinstatement. Photo credit: Aminu Ado Bayero, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

As reported by The Cable on Tuesday, May 28, it was observed that all the adjoining streets have been cordoned off and the palace premises itself has been heavily fortified.

Recall that on Monday, May 28, a Kano state high court restrained Bayero from parading himself as the Emir of Kano pending the determination of the suit.

The court also ordered the police to take over the Nassarawa palace, where Bayero has been staying since returning to Kano on Saturday, May 25.

Amina Aliyu, the presiding judge, made the ruling following an ex parte application filed by Ibrahim Isa Wangida, counsel to the applicants.

Kano: Why court ordered arrest of Bayero

But Justice Amina Aliyu of the state high court issued another order on Monday, May 27, restraining the five emirs, including Bayero, from parading themselves as Emirs in the state.

The court added that the order to restrain the Emir was granted to the plaintiff in the interest of peace in the state.

The court order compelled the state commissioner of police to ensure that its officers take over the mini-palace in Nasarawa and ensure the implementation of the ruling in the interest of justice.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf deposed Ado Bayero on Thursday, May 23, after signing the repealed bill into law and announcing the reinstatement of Sanusi II on Friday, May 25.

There has been palpable tension in Kano since Muhammadu Sanusi II was reinstated as the town's emir last Friday. Interestingly, the deposed emir has refused to vacate his throne and leave the state.

Watch the video as police, army guard Nasarawa palace on Tuesday morning

Kano govt begs Tinubu to move deposed Emir Bayero out of state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported on Monday, May 27, that the Kano state government begged President Bola Tinubu to move the deposed 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, from the state.

The government stressed that Bayero’s presence in Kano threatens the peace and stability cherished by its people.

The state deputy governor, Aminu Abdussalam, made this appeal during a press conference concerning the ongoing chieftaincy crisis in Kano.

