Kwankwaso speaks on why Sanusi was reinstated as Emir of Kano

The NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has explained why Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was reinstated as the Emir of Kano

Kwankwaso said Sanusi was reinstated as the Emir of Kano as fulfilment of the NNPP campaign promises

He said it is the position and belief of the NNPP that Kano should continue as one solid traditional institution

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was reinstated as the Emir of Kano as fulfilment of campaign promises.

Kwankwaso said Governor Kabir Abba Yusuf had promised to return the Kano throne to one if elected as governor during the 2023 election campaign.

Sanusi was reinstated as the Emir of Kano as fulfilment of campaign promises. Photo credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso/Lamido Sanusi Lamido

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Nation, the former Kano state governor stated this during an interview on Arise News in Abuja.

Kwankwaso, however, alleged that some persons in Abuja pressured the former Emir, Alhaji Ado Bayero into coming to Kano.

He added that Bayero alongside others, had accepted the dissolution of the five emirates created by the Umar Abdullahi Ganduje government.

“It was a campaign issue. Don’t forget that Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was installed in 2014 by our government. My Deputy who became governor decided in his wisdom to divide Kano into five emirates. What many people don’t remember is that it was tried by the Rimi government during the Second Republic.

“It was our position, our belief that Kano should continue as one solid traditional institution. That was what we believed in. So, during our campaign, the governor went round to tell the people that if they voted for him, Kano would return to being one solid traditional institution, of course with support from the other emirates."

Mysterious fire guts Kano Emir Sanusi’s palace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some yet-to-be-identified persons reportedly set a section of Kano Emir Sanusi's palace on fire.

The fire outbreak reportedly occurred at the palace at the Gidan Rumfa and a source disclosed the throne, air conditioners, and other valuables were destroyed in the inferno.

The Chief of Staff to the Emir, Munir Sanusi Bayero, Dan Buram Kano, confirmed the incident via a statement and shared further details

Source: Legit.ng