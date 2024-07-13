Rabiu Kwankwaso has moved faster than some top political contenders in the polity ahead of the 2027 election

The former governor and presidential candidate, unveiled NNPP's new logo, new flag, and new constitution

This came a few days after the NNPP in Kano state maintained that the APC and President Tinubu would suffer a major defeat in 2027

Amid the internal crisis rocking the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the party's flagbearer in the 2023 election, has formally unveiled a new logo.

Kwankwaso unveils NNPP new logo. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

NNPP changes logo: "Voters were confused in 2023"

Kwankwaso disclosed this in a post accompanied by photos shared on his X page on Friday, July 12.

According to Kwankwaso, the move was part of their efforts to reposition the party for the task ahead.

Speaking further, the former governor of Kano state said that the decision was reached following NNPP’s 2023 post-elections performance assessment; adding, it's "part of our efforts to reposition the party for the task ahead."

He noted that the new logo speaks to their desire to have a widely educated Nigerian populace, and that it also reflects the party’s commitment to peaceful development, ahead of the 2027 election.

This is coming a few days after the ruling APC maintained that NNPP in Kano state will record a heavy loss and every action of Governor Yusuf will work in their favour in 2027.

But on Friday, Kwankwaso tweeted:

"I had the honor of unveiling the newly approved logo of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), today in Abuja.

"The well-thought and widely consulted decision is part of our efforts to reposition the party for the task ahead. And it was reached following our 2023 post-elections performance assessment.

"The new logo speaks to our desire to have a widely educated Nigerian population, and it also reflects our party’s commitment to peaceful development.

"I am grateful to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its timely approval of the logo, and we hope that the Nigerian populace will continue to provide our party with the strength to move the country forward together. - RMK

Kano APC chieftain says “Tinubu will lose re-election”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kano APC Chieftain, Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwamanda, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will lose his second term bid.

A video of Kwamanda publicly predicting Tinubu's electoral victory in 2027 has stirred a fresh debate on X.

Atiku's supporter said:

"Kano APC Chieftain, Kwamanda publicly telling President Tinubu he will lose his 2nd term bidding. Even though Yoruba Ronus said Tinubu can win without Arewa votes, but please get an interpreter. This message is for you."

