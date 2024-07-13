2027 Presidency: “Tinubu Will Lose 2nd-Term Bid”, Kano APC Chieftain Declares, Video Trends
- A chieftain of the APC in Kano state has stirred a fresh controversy in the polity following his submission against the party's interest
- Kano APC Chieftain, Kwamanda declared in a video making the rounds on the internet that President Tinubu's second term bid will not come to fruition
- A member of Atiku's DG media, Abdul-Aziz Abubakar, shared the video on X and many Nigerians shared their thoughts
Ahead of the 2027 general election, Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwamanda, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will lose his second term bid.
Kwamanda disclosed this in a recent interview, a few days after former vice-chairman of the APC in the north-west, Salihu Lukman, proposed a coalition among top political bigwigs and noted that they need to rescue Nigeria from Tinubu and the ruling APC whom he described as a party that has legitimised corruption.
Abdul-Aziz Abubakar, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and member of Atiku Abubakar's DG media, shared the video of Kwamanda publicly predicting Tinubu's electoral victory in 2027 on his X page on Saturday, July 13.
Kwamanda spoke in Hausa language.
Atiku's supporter tweeted:
"Kano APC Chieftain, Kwamanda publicly telling President Tinubu he will lose his 2nd term bidding.
"Even though Yoruba Ronus said Tinubu can win without Arewa votes, but please get an interpreter. This message is for you!
Nigerians react
Legit.ng captured some reactions from the comment section on X.
@sajoh4president tweeted:
"Atiku is coming in sha Allah."
@Dcsopetie tweeted:
"He only has one vote."
@HafsatKira tweeted:
"Tinubu na zagayawa karkudamu zetaba kowa. The hard way the only way."
@joan_ogechi tweeted:
"What's his pedigree even?"
@Ninalowoazeez1 tweeted:
"Atiku SPV LGBTQ Will never rule did country. mark my word. You will cry till 2031."
Watch the video below;
Atiku's supporter taunts Tinubu, El-Rufai, others
In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that Atiku Abubakar's camp tackled some top Nigerian politicians, including President Bola Tinubu, by taunting them with a new name.
A member of Atiku's DG media, Abdul-Aziz Abubakar, tackled some APC members who are unhappy with Tinubu's administration due to the current economic crisis.
The PDP chieftain named the aggrieved chieftains and politicians "Tinubu Regret Organisation (TRO)" and named the former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as the founder.
