A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Senator Masaud Doguwa, has officially defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This announcement was made in a statement signed by Doguwa and released to the media on Friday, July 12.

Doguwa's shift to the PDP follows his criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which he accused of lacking focus, The Punch reported.

Furthermore, he accused the Tinubu-led administration of implementing policies detrimental to the populace, leading to increased poverty in the nation.

In his statement, he expressed feelings of underutilization within the APC and highlighted the party's adoption of anti-people policies as key reasons for his departure, alongside the sentiments of his many supporters.

He noted that despite their extensive political experience, they were often excluded from party discussions, limiting their ability to contribute to the APC's development.

He said:

“In politics, if you fail to engage highly experienced politicians by providing them with political assignments, you are making them politically redundant, and giving them room to struggle and engage themselves elsewhere."

Doguwa: APC's policies too detrimental

The senator also voiced his disappointment with the APC government's policies, which he views as detrimental to the average citizen.

He said:

“After thorough evaluation, I've found that some policies are not people-oriented and do not align with our political beliefs.

“These policies are doing more harm than good for the everyday citizens of the country.

“Based on what we’ve observed within the APC, there’s no indication that ordinary individuals, whether rich or poor, will find relief from life’s burdens under the APC's approach to issues.”

