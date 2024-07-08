Yahaya Bello's non-appearance in court for trial has sparked serious concern in the polity and informed the latest move by the EFCC

The anti-graft agency requested INTERPOL to watchlist Yahaya Bello across North Africa as Bello evades local arrest

Legit.ng reported that Bello is facing a 19-count charge for alleged money laundering, breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds of about N80.2billion

Tension mounts in the polity as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) asked INTERPOL in the three North African countries of Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria to place the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello on its watch list.

EFCC takes strong acton against former Kogi governor Yahaya Bello. Photo credit: EFCC, Alhaji Yahaya Bello

It was gathered that the EFCC's decision to allow the countries to place Bello on their watch list was based on credible intelligence.

As reported by The Nation, Egypt, Libya, and Sudan are other countries where the ex-governor is placed on the watch list.

EFCC to storm Bello's hiding place in Kogi

As reported by Leadership, sources in the anti-graft agency said many option are on the table in dealing with the Bello situation, which include but not limited to storming the Kogi state Government House in Lokoja, where the ex-governor is believed to be hiding.

The watch-list was activated ahead of the July 17th expected appearance of the former governor before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

EFCC trial: "Bello planning to go on exile", source said

Speaking on the situation, the EFCC source said: “Ahead of the next hearing of the case, EFCC has activated many options, including taking a concrete action to watch-list Bello in North Africa.

“We are aware of a botched exit to Morocco via Cameroon. We are determined to stop him from going on exile.

“The watch-list has taken immediate effect. He will be arrested in any part of North Africa.

“We took this step because we are suspecting that he had been bidding time not to be available for arraignment.

“We expect Bello to be in court to prove his innocence. EFCC has to do its work to avoid bad precedent.”

This came days after the EFCC requested the Federal High Court in Abuja to prosecute the two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) defending Yahaya Bello, for alleged professional misconduct and contempt of court.

Yahaya Bello seeks transfer of EFCC's case to Kogi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yahaya Bello requested that the case the EFCC was pursuing against him be transferred to the state.

On Thursday, June 27, Bello said considering he was alleged to have committed the offence when he was the governor of the state, it was proper for the matter to be treated in Kogi.

This was after the EFCC asked all security agencies to place Bello on their watch list to prevent him from leaving the country “through any land, air or sea borders.”

